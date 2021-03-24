Report: Steelers Create Cap Space, Restructure Eric Ebron's Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers are saving themselves salary cap space by restructuring tight end Eric Ebron's contract, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers and Ebron have reworked their deal, freeing up $3.9 million in cap space, according to Pryor. Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter suggests the move will convert $5 of Ebron's $6 million salary into a signing bonus and added four voidable years.

Ebron's contract is set to expire after the 2021 season, and no future plans have been mentioned by general manager Kevin Colbert. In his first year with the Steelers, Ebron caught 56 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns. He started nine of 15 games played.

The Steelers had roughly $8 million in open space after releasing cornerback Steven Nelson. The team will need roughly $5-7 million to sign their eight draft picks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.