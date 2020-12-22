ILB Vince Williams Preparing for Return to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have linebacker Vince Williams against the Colts.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic he'll receive three players back from injuries this week.

The Steelers, coming off a 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, will host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. When Tomlin addressed the media during his Tuesday press conference, he said he hopes to have three starters active for the game.

Running back James Conner (quad) missed Week 15 after being a limited participant in practice the team's final two preparation days. Conner entered Sunday listed as questionable but was downgraded to out before kickoff.

Guard Kevin Dotson (shoulder) was unable to practice last week after suffering an injury in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills. Dotson's return would fill the left guard role after the Steelers placed Matt Feiler (pectoral) on Injured Reserve.

Linebacker Vince Williams is also on his way back to the team. Tomlin said Williams is in the "ramp-up period" to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Williams tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10 and missed the Steelers' last two games. Avery Williamson and Marcus Allen started in his place.

Tomlin did not have an update on fullback Derek Watt (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back). Both left during the first half Monday night.

Watt took a hard hit to the head during a punt in the first quarter. Initially, he looked to be near unconsciousness after making the tackle. He was eventually helped off the field and taken to the locker room.

Ebron was carted off the field and did not return.

