Steelers Rule Out Mike Hilton, Derek Watt vs. Titans

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two starters as they travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans. The team announced on Friday that fullback Derek Watt and cornerback Mike Hilton will be inactive.

Hilton (shoulder) left Week 6 during the fourth quarter and did not return. He was unable to practice throughout the week.

Hilton currently leads the Steelers in tackles (29) and has recorded three sacks and an interception. He'll likely be replaced by Cam Sutton, with second-year cornerback Justin Layne seeing snaps as well.

"Cam [Sutton] has done a lot of great things for us," T.J. Watt said on Sutton filling in for Mike Hilton. "He's shown a lot of versatility."

Watt reaggravated a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4. He missed Week 5 before playing some of the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. He also did not practice throughout the week.

Wide receiver Diontae Johson (back) and guard David DeCastro (abdominal) will both be available in Week 7 after missing Week 6.

