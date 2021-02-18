Steelers Get Financial Boost as NFL Increases Salary Cap Floor

The Pittsburgh Steelers get some extra help ahead of free agency as the NFL increases their salary cap floor.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of decisions to make regarding their financial situation this offseason, but the NFL's latest news adds some extra help prior to free agency.

On Thursday, the league announced they are increasing the salary cap floor from $175 million to $180 million. This is not the final number teams will have available to them, but a new bottom line as the NFL continues to finalize a number.

The Steelers are currently estimated to be $15.5 million over the salary cap this offseason, according to Spotrac. This number will improve now that the floor is increased.

"Right now, we know the cap can't go below 175 million dollars based on the CBA," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said on the team's cap situation. "So, we will always work in that mindset. We will play different scenarios and put together different scenarios in the event that is what we are dealing with. And we will try to guestimate what a certain player may cost us, be it our own player or be it someone else."

The Steelers currently have 24 free agents set to hit the open market. Colbert said the team is "doubtful" to franchise tag any of their players this offseason.

