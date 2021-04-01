GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Former Steelers Safety Sean Davis Signs With Colts

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety is head to Indy on a one-year prove-it deal with the Colts.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis is headed to the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis is signing with the Colts on a one-year deal. 

The Steelers drafted Davis in the second-round of the 2016 draft, where he started 40 games from 2016-2018. His 2019 season ended with a shoulder injury, which pushed Pittsburgh to trade with the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick. 

Davis re-signed with the Steelers in 2020 after a brief stint with the Washington Football Team. He played just 6% of the team's defensive snaps. 

He recorded 259 tackles and five interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_11893467_168388034_lowres
News

Former Steelers Safety Sean Davis Signs With Colts

Trevor Lawrence
GM Report

First-Round Mock Draft 1.0: Najee Harris, Travis Etienne Slide Their Way to the 20's

USATSI_13371123_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Face Seahawks in 17th Game

USATSI_15225389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Lineman, Running Back to One-Year Deals

Bell
GM Report

Le'Veon Bell Won't Help Steelers Solve Rushing Problems

2020_Practice_0917kr_0371
News

Steelers Plan to Use Cam Sutton at Outside Corner

USATSI_15214389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Punter Jordan Berry

2020_Practice_1112kr_0148
News

Sounds Like Robert Spillane is Steelers' Guy at ILB, He Just Didn't Say It