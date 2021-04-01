Former Steelers Safety Sean Davis Signs With Colts

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety is head to Indy on a one-year prove-it deal with the Colts.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis is headed to the Indianapolis Colts. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis is signing with the Colts on a one-year deal.

The Steelers drafted Davis in the second-round of the 2016 draft, where he started 40 games from 2016-2018. His 2019 season ended with a shoulder injury, which pushed Pittsburgh to trade with the Miami Dolphins for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Davis re-signed with the Steelers in 2020 after a brief stint with the Washington Football Team. He played just 6% of the team's defensive snaps.

He recorded 259 tackles and five interceptions during his time in Pittsburgh.

