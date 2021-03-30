GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers to Face Seahawks in 17th Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers get an extra game at Heinz Field during the 2021 regular season.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will play a ninth home game during the 2021 season after owners approved a 17th game for the upcoming season. 

The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the additional game of the regular season. All AFC North teams will face NFC West teams - Browns vs. Cardinals, Ravens vs. Rams and Bengals vs. 49ers. 

The Steelers' schedule will also feature the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

They'll play the Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Titans and Seahawks at home. They'll face the Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers and Viking on the road. 

The NFL schedule's dates and times will be announced in April or May. 

USATSI_13371123_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Face Seahawks in 17th Game

USATSI_15225389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Lineman, Running Back to One-Year Deals

Bell
GM Report

Le'Veon Bell Won't Help Steelers Solve Rushing Problems

2020_Practice_0917kr_0371
News

Steelers Plan to Use Cam Sutton at Outside Corner

USATSI_15214389_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Punter Jordan Berry

2020_Practice_1112kr_0148
News

Sounds Like Robert Spillane is Steelers' Guy at ILB, He Just Didn't Say It

2020_Practice_1030kr_0483
News

Steelers' Robert Spillane Leaves High Praise For Vince Williams

USATSI_15175244_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Post-Free Agency Mock Draft: Offensive Focus Includes 3rd Round Trade With Jets