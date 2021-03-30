Steelers to Face Seahawks in 17th Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers get an extra game at Heinz Field during the 2021 regular season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will play a ninth home game during the 2021 season after owners approved a 17th game for the upcoming season.

The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the additional game of the regular season. All AFC North teams will face NFC West teams - Browns vs. Cardinals, Ravens vs. Rams and Bengals vs. 49ers.

The Steelers' schedule will also feature the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

They'll play the Bears, Broncos, Lions, Raiders, Titans and Seahawks at home. They'll face the Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers and Viking on the road.

The NFL schedule's dates and times will be announced in April or May.