Steelers Select Pat Freiermuth in Second Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Despite a handful of available offensive linemen at pick number 55, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to add talent to the tight end position, drafting Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth, nicknamed "Baby Gronk", comes off the draft board as the first tight-end selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. His 6'5, 250-lb build at the tight end position gives ideal size at the next level, while Freiermuth also provides a dynamic receiving target in the passing game as well.

As a freshman at Penn State, he garnered Freshman All-American honors and ultimately was named as an All-Big Ten player and winner of the winner of the Kwalick-Clark Award, given to the country's best tight end, despite battling injuries during his senior campaign. Freiermuth holds the school record for touchdowns at the tight end position with 16.

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"His long, lean, frame has yet to fill out, as Freiermuth owns great height and athleticism, to go along with excellent quickness... Stories about his intense matchups during practice with Micah Parsons have become folklore. He needs to start filling out his frame and getting stronger in order to reach elite level. If Freiermuth reaches his full potential, Freiermuth has future Pro Bowler written all over him."

How he fits: Due to Eric Ebron's presence, Freiermuth will not start right away. It still remains to be seen how Matt Canada's offensive system will be ran, but the pick suggests the Steelers may roll with multiple tight end sets frequently in 2021. With Ebron near the end of his contract, the Steelers grab a pass-friendly tight end option with a nice frame for the red zone.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.