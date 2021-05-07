Sports Illustrated home
Steelers Sign Safety Arthur Maulet

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Jets safety Arthur Maulet.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed safety Arthur Maulet to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday. 

Maulet, 27, played the last two seasons with the New York Jets, playing in 23 games and starting 11 of them. In 11 games last season, including five starts, he recorded 23 tackles, a sack and an interception. 

Maulet entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis in 2017, signing with the New Orleans Saints. He spent time with the Saints and Indianapolis Colts in 2018 before signing a reserves/future contract with the Jets. 

He's played in 34 games, starting 12, and has tallied 83 tackles, two sacks, seven pass defenses, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

