Steelers Re-Sign Punter Jordan Berry

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed punter Jordan Berry one day after releasing Dustin Colquitt.

Berry spent 2015-2019 with the team before being released at the end of training camp this summer. He competed with rookie Corliss Waitman throughout camp. Waitman was signed to the practice squad, where he remains today.

Berry averaged 45.5 yards per punt in 2019. Throughout his career, he's averaged 44.2 yards per punt.

Before his release, Colquitt held the third-lowest punting average in the NFL (43 YPP). On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers' punting was "not up to snuff," stating the team will adjust accordingly. They'll now lean on Berry to fix their issues surrounding their punting.

The financial details of the deal have not been released.

The Steelers have also elevated running back Trey Edmunds and linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad. On Friday, they promoted defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux to the 53-man roster and signed linebacker Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

