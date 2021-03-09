Steelers Sign LB Marcus Allen

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed safety-turned-inside linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year contract worth $780,000.

Allen made the switch from safety to ILB during training camp last summer. The former Penn State standout said playing linebacker felt natural after playing much of his college career in the box.

"It's basically incorporating more of what I already knew," Allen said during the season. "When you come from safety you know the ins and outs of the defense. It's a different position and just same concepts. I already knew what to do when I was at safety."

Allen played in 14 games in 2020, including two starts. He finished with 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He also added six special teams tackles.

Allen was a fifth-round pick in 2018. He'll turn 25-years-old by the start of the 2021 season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.