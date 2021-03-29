Steelers Sign Punter Jordan Berry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing punter Jordan Berry for another season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their punting room, signing Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.

Berry, who was released last season before returning in Week 6 following the release of Dustin Colquitt. Berry finished his 11 games in 2020 with a career-high 45.8 yards per punt. He had 23 punts inside the 20-yard line and three touchbacks.

Berry has punted 385 times throughout his six-year career with the Steelers. He carries a 44.4 punting average into 2021 with 154 punts landing within the 20-yard line.

The Steelers also kept punter Corliss Waitman on the practice squad in 2020. He'll likely work with Berry throughout the summer.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.