Steelers Sign WR Tyler Simmons to One-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year deal.

Simmons entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from the University of Georgia in 2020. He left the NCAA after recording 35 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 17 carries for 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons' agent, Brian McLaughlin, tweeted over the weekend that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert personally reached out to offer Simmons a contract.

Simmons was a member of the Houston Texans' practice squad for several weeks in 2020 but was released midseason. He'll join a receiving group that will have players like Ray-Ray McCloud and Anthony Johnson trying to add their contribution to the Steelers' offense.

