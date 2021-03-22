GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Simmons to One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Georgia Bulldog Tyler Simmons.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed wide receiver Tyler Simmons to a one-year deal. 

Simmons entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from the University of Georgia in 2020. He left the NCAA after recording 35 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 17 carries for 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns. 

Simmons' agent, Brian McLaughlin, tweeted over the weekend that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert personally reached out to offer Simmons a contract. 

Simmons was a member of the Houston Texans' practice squad for several weeks in 2020 but was released midseason. He'll join a receiving group that will have players like Ray-Ray McCloud and Anthony Johnson trying to add their contribution to the Steelers' offense.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_13732262_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Simmons to One-Year Deal

USATSI_13707544_168388034_lowres
GM Report

3 Cornerbacks Steelers Can Replace Steven Nelson With

USATSI_13679929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign O-Lineman, Special Teamer to Finish Off First Week of Free Agency

USATSI_15113226_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Steelers Added Spice, but Stayed the Course, With Offseason Plan

USATSI_13472048_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Re-Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster

USATSI_15391593_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Grant Steven Nelson Permission to Seek Trade

USATSI_15312739_168388034_lowres
GM Report

4 Teams You Should Still Believe Are in the Hunt for JuJu Smith-Schuster

2020_Practice_1022kr_0207-2
News

Steelers Re-Sign D-Lineman Chris Wormley