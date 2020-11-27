Steelers Place Stephon Tuitt and Two Others on Reserve/COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with COVID-19 issues all week, but none have come from their own team.

On Friday, that changed. The Steelers announced they've placed three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players include defensive linemen Stephon Tuitt and Isaiah Buggs and tackle Jerald Hawkins.

Tuitt has accumulated 31 tackles, six sacks, 17 quarterback hits and one forced fumble this season. He hasn't missed a game this season.

Buggs hasn't been active on Sunday since his first start of the season in Week 9. Before missing a helmet on game days, he totaled 10 tackles.

Hawkins is the Steelers' jumbo tackle.

The Steelers don't play until Tuesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has had 12 positive COVID-19 tests since Sunday, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and seven other starters.

Pittsburgh didn't practice on Friday and had the day off on Thursday as well. The last time they took the field together was for a "light day" on Wednesday.

The team has not announced positive COVID-19 tests, which could mean these players are considered "high risk" contact to someone who did test positive.

