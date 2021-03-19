GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Report: Steelers Grant Steven Nelson Permission to Seek Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers will allow cornerback Steven Nelson to look for a trade suitor.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly granted cornerback Steven Nelson permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Nelson, who signed a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019, has started all 30 games played in Pittsburgh. He accumulated three interceptions and 17 pass deflections in his first two years with the team. 

The Steelers re-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal on Monday. Many believed Sutton would replace Mike Hilton after Hilton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. That plan could change if Nelson is traded to another team. 

The Steelers' only other active cornerback in 2020, outside of Joe Haden, was Justin Layne. Layne, Pittsburgh's third-round pick in 2019, has only played 117 defensive snaps, not seeing the field on defense at all his rookie season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

