Titans' LT Taylor Lewan Confirms Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Tennessee Titans without Devin Bush, but the Titans will also be a man short.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan confirmed on Twitter Monday that he did tear his ACL during Sunday's matchup with the Houston Texans. Lewan left the game in the third quarter after hurting his knee. His initial evaluation was also believed to be an ACL tear.

The Titans have averaged 157.8 yards per game rushing the ball. Derrick Henry has exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark three times this season, eclipsing 200-yards in Week 6 against the Texans.

Lewan has been selected to three Pro Bowls during his career. The Titans' depth chart says Ty Sambrailo is their backup tackle behind Lewan.

