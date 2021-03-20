Steelers Sign O-Lineman, Special Teamer to Finish Off First Week of Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers add two outside players to finish off opening week of free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers round out the opening week of free agency by signing two players, according to reports.

The Steelers added linebacker and special teams ace Miles Killebrew and offensive lineman Joe Haeg, the NFL Network reported.

Killebrew is a former fourth-round pick from the Detroit Lions, who played in 78 of 80 games in five years with the team. He made four starts and racked up 105 and played 1,605 special teams snaps.

Haeg comes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played both tackle and guard during his time in both Tampa and with the Indianapolis Colts.

Haeg started 29 games in his first two seasons in the NFL, but has only started two in his last two years with Indy. He signed with the Buccaneers last offseason, winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and company.

Killebrew and Haeg are the first outside signings the Steelers have made since free agency started. They've signed Chris Wormley, Zach Banner, Cameron Sutton and JuJu Smith-Schuster since Monday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.