Several Steelers Return to Practice, Gilbert Added to Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had everyone, well nearly everyone, return to practice on Thursday.

Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe), offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey (elbow) and Al Villanueva (elbow), and tight end Eric Ebron (elbow) all returned as full participants on Thursday. None practiced on Wednesday.

Cornerback Mike Hilton also returned after missed Week 7 with a shoulder injury. He did not practice on Wednesday but returned as a limited participant on Thursday.

Defensive end Chris Wormley (knee) and safety Jordan Dangerfield (quad) did not practice for a second time. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he would let both try to work throughout the week, but seemed unsure if either would get on the field before Sunday.

The Steelers also added linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to the injury report. Gilbert did not practice due to a back injury.

Gilbert was placed on injured reserve in 2019 due to back problems. He was active for his first game in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.