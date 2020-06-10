AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Quarterback Coaching Summit Panel Will Feature Steelers' President Art Rooney II

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL announced they will conduct their third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit this June 22-23, partnering with the Black College Football Hall of Fame. 

The Summit is designed as a two-day networking event between NFL executives and NCAA assistant coaches to create a pipeline for more diversity within the league. The event will feature panels of current and former NFL coaches, college football coaches, and NFL owners. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II will be a member of the panel that will discuss building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other practices for career advancement within the league. 

"We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers," Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame said in a press release. 

Rooney II will be joined by Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. 

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," NFL Executives VP of Operations, Troy Vincent said in a statement. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hall of Fame Game, Ceremony Expected to Stay as Scheduled

The NFL is planning to keep the 2020 Hall of Fame Game and enshrinement as scheduled, with backup plans if COVID-19 spikes occur.

Noah Strackbein

Boom or Bust: Steelers With High Expectations in 2020

These four players find themselves with some high praise from fans, but how real is their potential?

Connor Deitrich

Rookie Impact: Kevin Dotson Provides Starting Capabilities for 2020 and Beyond

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linemen Kevin Dotson was considered the steal of the draft in the trenches. Could he start in 2020?

Donnie Druin

Rookie Impact: Anthony McFarland Brings Big-Play Abilities to Steelers Backfield

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland brings a dynamic capability to the Steelers backfield.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Planning to Host Training Camp at Heinz Field

Due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers may go from Saint Vincent to their usual stomping grounds for training camp this season.

Donnie Druin

Steelers' Draft-A-Thon Donations Being Used for Continued COVID-19 Relief

The Steelers' donations during the 2020 NFL Draft are being put into place by United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Noah Strackbein

Year Two: Steven Nelson Feels Steelers Defense Has Tools to Be One of NFL's Best

The Steelers' defense has 10 returning starters entering 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Fantasy Football: Most Signs Say James Conner Is Worth the Risk

You have to look past the Pittsburgh Steelers atrocious 2019 season to evaluate James Conner's fantasy value in 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Pops Was Hyped: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Dad With New Truck

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner spent the weekend putting a major smile on his dad's face.

Noah Strackbein

Little Concern From Players as Steelers Prepare for Training Camp at Home

One Steelers player isn't worried about having to stay in Southside for training camp this summer.

Noah Strackbein