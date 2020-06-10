Quarterback Coaching Summit Panel Will Feature Steelers' President Art Rooney II

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL announced they will conduct their third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit this June 22-23, partnering with the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

The Summit is designed as a two-day networking event between NFL executives and NCAA assistant coaches to create a pipeline for more diversity within the league. The event will feature panels of current and former NFL coaches, college football coaches, and NFL owners.

Steelers president Art Rooney II will be a member of the panel that will discuss building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other practices for career advancement within the league.

"We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers," Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame said in a press release.

Rooney II will be joined by Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," NFL Executives VP of Operations, Troy Vincent said in a statement. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

