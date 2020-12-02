Ravens Not Expected to Play Dobbins and Ingram vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly waiting to fly out their running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram ahead of their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of Wednesday, the Ravens' running backs are eligible to be activated back to the team. On Tuesday, reports said Baltimore would fly out as a team on Tuesday night and then have Dobbins and Ingram fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning.

Now, that's looking unlikely. The Ravens have not flown out the running backs as of Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., according to ESPN's Kimberly Martin.

Now, reports are indicating the Ravens will not play their two running backs against the Steelers. Instead, they will stick with backup Gus Edwards to start and lead the backfield in Week 12.

The Ravens activated four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, including nose tackle Brandon Williams. Williams has dealt with an ankle injury, which leaves his status for Wednesday up in the air as well.

The game, set to kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET, is still expected to be played. Within the last week, it has been postponed three times, with the latest change leaving it midweek in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore has had at least a dozen positive COVID-19 tests since last Sunday, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Their only practice since Week 11 was a socially distant walkthrough on Monday afternoon.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.