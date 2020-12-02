SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Ravens Not Expected to Play Dobbins and Ingram vs. Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens were reportedly waiting to fly out their running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram ahead of their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

As of Wednesday, the Ravens' running backs are eligible to be activated back to the team. On Tuesday, reports said Baltimore would fly out as a team on Tuesday night and then have Dobbins and Ingram fly to Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning. 

Now, that's looking unlikely. The Ravens have not flown out the running backs as of Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., according to ESPN's Kimberly Martin. 

Now, reports are indicating the Ravens will not play their two running backs against the Steelers. Instead, they will stick with backup Gus Edwards to start and lead the backfield in Week 12. 

The Ravens activated four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, including nose tackle Brandon Williams. Williams has dealt with an ankle injury, which leaves his status for Wednesday up in the air as well. 

The game, set to kick off at 3:40 p.m. ET, is still expected to be played. Within the last week, it has been postponed three times, with the latest change leaving it midweek in Pittsburgh. 

Baltimore has had at least a dozen positive COVID-19 tests since last Sunday, including reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. Their only practice since Week 11 was a socially distant walkthrough on Monday afternoon. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Joe: The NFL Handled Ravens-Steelers Fine. Until Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers should've hosted the Baltimore Ravens Tuesday night. End of story.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Clear Coach, Ravens to Activate Pair of RBs for Wednesday's Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will have extra bodies on the field following their game's third postponement.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Did Find Positives in Chaotic, COVID-Filled Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers were angry last Wednesday. Now, they're taking whatever the NFL throws at them.

Noah Strackbein

NFL Postpones Ravens-Steelers Game for Third Time

The NFL has pushed the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game back, again.

Noah Strackbein

by

Oldburgh

Ravens-Steelers Game Will Come Down to Afternoon COVID-19 Results

The NFL will decide on the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game Monday afternoon.

Noah Strackbein

'Hot Kitchen' AFC North Game a Cakewalk for Steelers - If It's Played

This is not your typical Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup.

Noah Strackbein

Ravens' COVID-19 List Surpasses 20 as Steelers Return to Practice

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with positive COVID-19 tests.

Noah Strackbein

by

STEELCITY87

It's Difficult, but Postponing Steelers-Ravens Is Correct Long-Term Decision

Life isn't easy, and it's not always fair, for the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers or any team dealing with COVID-19.

Donnie Druin

by

DanM1973

Steelers' James Conner Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly had two positive COVID-19 tests and multiple close contacts.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Stephon Tuitt and Two Others on Reserve/COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not play until Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore.

Noah Strackbein