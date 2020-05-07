Ravens Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife in Alleged Cheating Scandal

Ravens safety Early Thomas asked fans for "prayers" in an Instagram video while he and his family recover from a "violent altercation" between he and his wife, Nina.

First reported by TMZ, Austin Police responded to a disturbance call at 3:41 am on April 13 at an Airbnb rental.

Upon arrival, they said "we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

According to Nina, Thomas left their home earlier in the day after the couple were arguing about Thomas' drinking. However, later that day she decided to check on his location using his Snapchat.

After logging into Thomas' snapchat she discovered a video of Thomas and another woman. From there, she found his location through the app and found Earl and his brother, Seth, with two other women at the Airbnb.

Nina reportedly admitted to bringing Thomas' 9mm Berreta, with the intention to "scare him." One of the women in the house recorded the altercation on their cell phone, which shows footage of Nina holding the gun to Thomas' head "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged."

According to Earl, Nina also pointed the gun at the women in the house shouting "I got something for all you hoes!"

Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from Nina.

Cops arrested Nina, who was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence. A emergency protective order was also placed against her, forbidding her from coming within 200 yards of Thomas or the alleged mistress.

Thomas was not arrested.