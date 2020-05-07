AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Ravens Earl Thomas Held at Gunpoint by Wife in Alleged Cheating Scandal

Noah Strackbein

Ravens safety Early Thomas asked fans for "prayers" in an Instagram video while he and his family recover from a "violent altercation" between he and his wife, Nina.

First reported by TMZ, Austin Police responded to a disturbance call at 3:41 am on April 13 at an Airbnb rental. 

Upon arrival, they said "we observed that a black female wearing an orange sweater with a knife in her hand, later identified as Nina Thomas, was chasing a shirtless black male, later identified as Earl Thomas, with a pistol in his hand around a vehicle."

According to Nina, Thomas left their home earlier in the day after the couple were arguing about Thomas' drinking. However, later that day she decided to check on his location using his Snapchat.

After logging into Thomas' snapchat she discovered a video of Thomas and another woman. From there, she found his location through the app and found Earl and his brother, Seth, with two other women at the Airbnb. 

Nina reportedly admitted to bringing Thomas' 9mm Berreta, with the intention to "scare him." One of the women in the house recorded the altercation on their cell phone, which shows footage of Nina holding the gun to Thomas' head "from less than a foot away and it can clearly be seen that Nina's finger was on the trigger and the safety is disengaged."

According to Earl, Nina also pointed the gun at the women in the house shouting "I got something for all you hoes!"

Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from Nina. 

Cops arrested Nina, who was booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence. A emergency protective order was also placed against her, forbidding her from coming within 200 yards of Thomas or the alleged mistress. 

Thomas was not arrested. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers For Offseason Additions

Keep up with every new member of the Pittsburgh Steelers' jersey selection for the 2020 season.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Looking For On/Off Field Growth; Sees Upgrade in AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is prepared for another strong season in the NFL, but knows his obstacles are getting stronger in year two.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Matt Feiler Stuck in Limbo Entering 2020

The Pittsburgh Steelers have options with their offensive line, but they leave Matt Feiler as a moving piece to the puzzle.

Connor Deitrich

Altered Offseason Changing Groove of Veterans, Welcome of Rookies For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adjusting on the fly with offseason workouts and the impact has been noticed early.

Noah Strackbein

Devin Bush Believes in His Backup. He Also Believes in Playing Every Snap

The Pittsburgh Steelers have three inside linebackers and there's a possibility two of them play every down of 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Can Steelers Carry Turnover Success Into 2020?

A deep dive into the analytical potential of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense continuing their hot run from 2019 in the turnover department.

Donnie Druin

Druin Mailbag: JuJu's Future, Tag-Team Matches, HOF Debates and More

Donnie Druin answers mailbag questions on the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest stars, hypothetical scenarios and more!

Donnie Druin

NFL Network: Steelers in Bottom 3 of 2020 Draft Rank

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers helped themselves during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Noah Strackbein

by

Bob Rodes

We're All 'Assuming' JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future

Everybody has their opinions on JuJu Smith-Schuster's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we wont know until football is actually played.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Art Rooney, Kevin Colbert Reflect on Passing of Don Shula: "His Recommendation Was Key to Hiring Chuck Noll"

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II, and general manager Kevin Colbert, share their thoughts on the passing of Don Shula.

Noah Strackbein