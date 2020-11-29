Ravens' COVID-19 List Surpasses 20 as Steelers Return to Practice

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to practice on Sunday as they continue to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers are scheduled to hit the practice field around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Head coach Mike Tomlin gave the team Thursday, Friday and Saturday off as they waited to hear of any scheduling changes for their game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' Reserve/COVID-19 continues to grow. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that tight end Mark Andrews is the team's latest member to test positive.

As of Sunday morning, Andrews becomes the 11th player on the Ravens to be added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They have also added 10 staff members to the list.

The NFL has already rescheduled the Steelers-Ravens game twice this week. The game, initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was moved to Sunday and then Tuesday.

Right now, the league is still planning to play the game on Tuesday night.

The Steelers are also dealing with COVID-19 troubles. On Saturday, running back James Conner, special teams coordinator Danny Smith and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada tested positive for the virus. There is also expected to be a number of "high risk" close contact players involved.

The Ravens will play the game Tuesday without nine starters. The Steelers will be missing one as of now.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.