Ravens Shut Down Facility 3 Days Before Thanksgiving Game With Steelers

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face their AFC North opponent, Baltimore Ravens, on Thursday but have run into an obstacle as both teams prepare. 

The Ravens announced on Monday that they have shut their facility down due to "multiple members of the organization" tested positive for COVID-19. Baltimore was informed of the test results on Sunday night following their 30-24 loss to the Tennessee Titans. 

Under the NFL's protocol for contract tracing, any "high risk" contact players and coaches will need two negative COVID-19 tests and five days of isolation before being able to return to the team. Therefore, any Ravens player deemed "high risk" will be unable to play/coach on Thursday. 

The NFL hasn't needed to reschedule a game since Week 6. Since their initial bunch of rescheduled games, the league has been in the clear with positive tests occurring too close to kickoff. 

 As of now, the Steelers will host the Ravens on Thanksgiving. The NFL will likely investigate the matter and evaluate the situation today and tomorrow. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

