AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Sean Davis Signs Deal With Washington Redskins

Donnie Druin

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

The deal is worth up to $5 million, as Davis is expected to compete for a starting job with the Redskins after failing to secure a second contract with the Steelers.

Davis, the team's second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played a variety of free and strong safety for defensive coordinator Keith Butler during his time with the team. Although Davis showed flashes of his athleticism and physicality, he never could quite catch his footing in Pittsburgh. Some believe Davis played out of position for majority of his tenure in Pittsburgh, as many believe Davis to best fit as a free safety.

Through four seasons with the Steelers, Davis amassed 247 tackles and 5 interceptions. His career now shifts to Washington, his hometown where he also played college football nearby at the University of Maryland. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Place Tenders on Matt Feiler, Mike Hilton

The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the tenders of two restricted free agents as the new year opens.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Release Rosie Nix Following Derek Watt Signing

The creation of cap space continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers release fullback Rosie Nix.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Make Plenty of Moves in Tampering Period; Expected to Continue in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers took full advantage of the NFL's legal tampering period.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Remain Proactive as 2020 League Year Begins

The 2020 league year is set to begin today. The Pittsburgh Steelers look to remain active as all transactions become official.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Sign Tackle Zach Banner to 1-Year Deal

The legal tampering period continues for the Steelers as they apply a restricted free agent tender to their favorite eligible receiver.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Add Second Watt Brother, Sign Fullback Derek Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another Watt brother, signing Derek Watt in free agency.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Place Ryan Shazier on the Reserve/Retired List

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their support of Ryan Shazier, placing him on the Reserve/Retired list for 2020.

Noah Strackbein

Report: Steelers Add Ben Roethlisberger to List of Restructured Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have restructured contracts with four veterans now, adding Ben Roethlisberger to a growing list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Lose Javon Hargrave, Tyler Matakevich in Free Agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers have lost two defenders as the NFL's legal tampering period took storm this week.

Noah Strackbein

Release and Restructure: Steelers Look to Continue Rampant Start to 2020

After a busy Monday that involved multiple players being released and restructured, what's ahead for the Steelers through the rest of the week?

Donnie Druin