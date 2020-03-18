Sean Davis Signs Deal With Washington Redskins

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis has signed a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is worth up to $5 million, as Davis is expected to compete for a starting job with the Redskins after failing to secure a second contract with the Steelers.

Davis, the team's second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, played a variety of free and strong safety for defensive coordinator Keith Butler during his time with the team. Although Davis showed flashes of his athleticism and physicality, he never could quite catch his footing in Pittsburgh. Some believe Davis played out of position for majority of his tenure in Pittsburgh, as many believe Davis to best fit as a free safety.

Through four seasons with the Steelers, Davis amassed 247 tackles and 5 interceptions. His career now shifts to Washington, his hometown where he also played college football nearby at the University of Maryland.

