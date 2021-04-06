4 Slot Corners Jim Mora Believes Steelers Can Add in NFL Draft

Former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora believes these four cornerbacks fit best within the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a better situation than many believed when they first re-signed cornerback Cameron Sutton, but they aren't out of the woods yet.

Sutton, who signed a three-year, $9 million deal with the Steelers, said he will have an opportunity to play on the outside this season in place of Steven Nelson. The Steelers released Nelson and let Mike Hilton walk in free agency, leaving Sutton and Joe Haden as the team's only experienced corners.

With little cap space available, the Steelers will likely turn to the NFL Draft to add depth to their cornerback room. AllSteelers spoke with former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora to discuss the four names he believes fit best in Pittsburgh without having to reach in this year's rookie class.

"It's really become a high-priority position because you're seeing so many multiple-receiver formations now, and teams are playing with their nickel defense 60-70% of the time, some games even more so," Mora said. "I'll start with Elijah Molden out of the University of Washington."

Mora, who coached Molden's father Alex during their time with the New Orleans Saints, believes the inside corner is a great fit for the Steelers in the second round or third round.

Molden finished his four year career at Washington with 100 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five interceptions.

"This kid is a really tremendous player, and he reminds me of a Ronde Barder-type of player," Mora said. "Incredibly intelligent. Has a great feel for coverage. Works well in zone. Can play in man. Great tackler. Tremendous character. Has that toughness the Steelers defense always plays with."

The Steelers surprised a lot of fans when head coach Mike Tomlin decided not to attend the University of North Carolina's Pro Day and rather attend Ohio State's. While some thought UNC running back Javonte Williams would be a high priority for the Steelers, Mora believes there's a cornerback who could have the attention of Pittsburgh.

"Shaun Wade from Ohio State," Mora named as the second nickelback to fit with the Steelers. "He made all his money playing inside, stayed a year to prove he was better on the outside, and I'm not sure that he did prove that he was great outside. He's going to be a really good player, but I think he's a guy that fits what the Steelers look for in that nickel corner."

Who are the last two corners Mora believes fit in Pittsburgh? Aaron Robinson out of UCF and Tre Brown out of Oklahoma. However, the former head coach says there's a gap between Molden, Wade and the final bottom on his last.

"When you play defense the way the Steelers play defense, that slot corner is called upon to do a lot of things," Mora said. "Go back and think about when Rod Woodson was there and he was playing that nickel position as a blitzer, as a zone player, as a man player, as a guy in some of their exotic rush zones can drop back and play half or play the middle. You need a different and unique type of player there, and I think Elijah Molden, to me, if the Steelers can find a way to get him, that's a home run."

