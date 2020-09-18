SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Week 1 Community MVP

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward has been recognized as the NFLPA's Community MVP for Week 1 of the NFL season. 

The Steelers' defensive captain was named MVP for installing his first Little Free Library in the Pittsburgh community. Heyward plans to install several of the libraries throughout underserved areas of Pittsburgh with his Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project, named after his grandparents. 

“It’s an honor to receive the NFLPA Community MVP for a second year in a row,” Heyward said. “The work that I do with my foundation is not to achieve awards, but to impact children in many ways.”

Heyward's grandfather, Rufus Johnson, passed away in June.He was a teacher and leader of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. His grandmother, Judy Jordan, worked for over 30 years as a teacher in the Pittsburgh area. 

This is Heyward's second time being named Community MVP.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

The Steelers offensive and defensive captains were unaware Alejandro Villanueva had his owns plans to represent a different name on his helmet.

Noah Strackbein

by

KarenMae

Maurkice Pouncey Shares Thoughts on Steelers Honoring Antwon Rose on Helmets

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said he was "unaware of the whole story" surrounding Antwon Rose Jr.'s death.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelers36

James Conner's Ankle 'Trending in Right Direction'

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said his ankle has made progress and will continue to receive treatment in hopes of playing in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Meet The Opponent: Steelers Return Home to Face Broncos

Get an inside look at the Broncos/Steelers match-up ahead of Sunday.

Donnie Druin

10 Minute Takes: The Statement(s), the Story and the Response

A statement meant to show unity has brought divide. But one change in the timeline (afterwards) changes everything.

Noah Strackbein

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Players Weren't Clear Who Would be on Their Helmets

Minkah Fitzpatrick said the decision was made by those higher in the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

Noah Strackbein

by

Steelers36

Alex Highsmith's First NFL Game Made More Special by Support of His Parent

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Alex Highsmith said he got a little emotional seeing his father's support after his first NFL game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Watch Long List of Injuries Shrink Quickly on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers watched their injury report drop fast after all but two players returned to practice on Thursday.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers President Art Rooney II Addresses Team's Demonstrations on Monday Night

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement discussing the team's social justice focus and demonstrations made in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Fantasy Football: Week 2 is About Tracking the Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos have an injury list the size of a football field. So, Week 2 could come down to finding the right holes in the depth chart.

Noah Strackbein