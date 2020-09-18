Steelers' Cam Heyward Named Week 1 Community MVP

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward has been recognized as the NFLPA's Community MVP for Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Steelers' defensive captain was named MVP for installing his first Little Free Library in the Pittsburgh community. Heyward plans to install several of the libraries throughout underserved areas of Pittsburgh with his Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project, named after his grandparents.

“It’s an honor to receive the NFLPA Community MVP for a second year in a row,” Heyward said. “The work that I do with my foundation is not to achieve awards, but to impact children in many ways.”

Heyward's grandfather, Rufus Johnson, passed away in June.He was a teacher and leader of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers. His grandmother, Judy Jordan, worked for over 30 years as a teacher in the Pittsburgh area.

This is Heyward's second time being named Community MVP.

