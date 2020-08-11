Steelers Activate Justin Layne Off COVID List, Release Borders

The Steelers activated their third player off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, activating cornerback Justin Layne. Layne was placed on the list on July 29.

Layne is entering his second season with the Steelers after being drafted in the third round. Last season, he was active for 10 games, including all eight in the second half of the season.

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said last week that missing time would be tough for Layne, but ultimately he hopes he gets better.

"Well, it makes it tough," Butler said in a Zoom call. "It makes it tough for anybody in their second year. Your first year, you're trying to get a feel for things. You're trying to contribute on special teams. You're trying to make yourself noticeable where you can maybe get in on some of the sub-package nickel and dime and stuff like that. Of course, if you're not here, it's hard to make a case for yourself. That's going to be hard for him. My thing is that I just hope he gets well. He gets well, comes back and see how much he retained from last year and see where he's going to fit on our defense."

The reserve/COVID-19 list is designated for anyone who tests positive or has to quarantine because they've come in contact with someone carrying the virus. Clubs are not permitted to release information as to why a player is placed on the list.

The Steelers also released defensive back Breon Borders to make roster room for Layne.

