AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Steelers Activate Justin Layne Off COVID List, Release Borders

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers activated their third player off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, activating cornerback Justin Layne. Layne was placed on the list on July 29. 

Layne is entering his second season with the Steelers after being drafted in the third round. Last season, he was active for 10 games, including all eight in the second half of the season. 

Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said last week that missing time would be tough for Layne, but ultimately he hopes he gets better.  

"Well, it makes it tough," Butler said in a Zoom call. "It makes it tough for anybody in their second year. Your first year, you're trying to get a feel for things. You're trying to contribute on special teams. You're trying to make yourself noticeable where you can maybe get in on some of the sub-package nickel and dime and stuff like that. Of course, if you're not here, it's hard to make a case for yourself. That's going to be hard for him. My thing is that I just hope he gets well. He gets well, comes back and see how much he retained from last year and see where he's going to fit on our defense." 

The reserve/COVID-19 list is designated for anyone who tests positive or has to quarantine because they've come in contact with someone carrying the virus. Clubs are not permitted to release information as to why a player is placed on the list. 

The Steelers also released defensive back Breon Borders to make roster room for Layne. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Time With Teammates Over COVID Concerns for David DeCastro

Steelers All-Pro guard David DeCastro is more focused on finishing his run with his teammates than stepping away because of COVID-19.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Offensive Line 'Enjoying' Time Left With Aging Starters, Quarterback

Ben Roethlisbeger's leadership is back and the Steelers offensive line is thrilled to have their quarterback on the field.

Noah Strackbein

Five Steelers With the Most to Prove This Season

These five Steelers have paychecks and roster spots on the line in 2020.

Cody625

Steelers Expecting Devin Bush to Make Year Two Leap

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is expecting Devin Bush to make an even bigger contribution this season, and Vince Williams is ready to help make it happen.

Noah Strackbein

New WR Coach Expecting Bounce Back Year From JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard isn't concerned about what JuJu Smith-Schuster did in 2019.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Vance McDonald: 'I've Never Seen Seven Like This'

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald sees something in Ben Roethlisberger he hasn't seen before.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate James Washington Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Steelers activated their second player off the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Veterans 'Answered the Challenge' of Self Conditioning

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is impressed by his veterans' conditioning as they enter training camp.

Noah Strackbein

While Steelers Remain at Full-Strength, Stars Around the NFL opt out at Deadline

Pittsburgh had no players opt out before the NFL's deadline, but many teams around the league couldn't say the same.

Donnie Druin

Mike Tomlin: Nothing Alarming Watching Ben Roethlisberger Throw

Mike Tomlin watched his starting quarterback throw for the first time since being cleared.

Noah Strackbein