Steelers Stand for National Anthem Holding 'Steelers Against Racism' Sign

Pittsburgh Steelers let one thing be known about how they will demonstrate in support of racial equality during Monday Night Football - it would be done as one.

"Unity" was cornerback Steven Nelson's only hint during his Saturday press conference.

Throughout the day, members of the Steelers locker room began sharing posts on Instagram, highlighting their hometown and pushing to end racism.

Players wrote, "Tonight, we as a team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will unite and show we are all against racism" in their captions. They'd then end the posts by stating their name and that they're against racism.

The team then announced they would remember Antwon Rose Jr., a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer in 2018. Players will wear Rose's name on the back of their helmets throughout the season.

During the game, Steelers players warmed up in shirts saying "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism."

The team then remained in the locker room during the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

The NFL added the song to their pregame routine this season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The New York Giants lined their endzone during the song.

The Steelers returned to the field for the playing of the National Anthem. Every player on their sideline stood as they held a white sign that read "Steelers Against Racism" with names of police brutality victims listed on the side. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool held their fist in the air during the anthem.

The Steelers attempted to remove themselves from the media spotlight in 2017 when they chose to stay in the locker room during the anthem. However, Alejandro Villanueva, a Bronze Star Medal recipient, decided to stand in the tunnel, creating an altered narrative from what they tried to accomplish.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.