SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Steelers Stand for National Anthem Holding 'Steelers Against Racism' Sign

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers let one thing be known about how they will demonstrate in support of racial equality during Monday Night Football - it would be done as one. 

"Unity" was cornerback Steven Nelson's only hint during his Saturday press conference. 

Throughout the day, members of the Steelers locker room began sharing posts on Instagram, highlighting their hometown and pushing to end racism. 

Players wrote, "Tonight, we as a team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will unite and show we are all against racism" in their captions. They'd then end the posts by stating their name and that they're against racism. 

The team then announced they would remember Antwon Rose Jr., a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer in 2018. Players will wear Rose's name on the back of their helmets throughout the season. 

During the game, Steelers players warmed up in shirts saying "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism." 

The team then remained in the locker room during the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." 

The NFL added the song to their pregame routine this season in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The New York Giants lined their endzone during the song. 

The Steelers returned to the field for the playing of the National Anthem. Every player on their sideline stood as they held a white sign that read "Steelers Against Racism" with names of police brutality victims listed on the side. Eric Ebron and Chase Claypool held their fist in the air during the anthem. 

The Steelers attempted to remove themselves from the media spotlight in 2017 when they chose to stay in the locker room during the anthem. However, Alejandro Villanueva, a Bronze Star Medal recipient, decided to stand in the tunnel, creating an altered narrative from what they tried to accomplish. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers to Honor Antwon Rose Jr. on Helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was fatally shot by police in 2018, by placing his name on their helmets this season.

Noah Strackbein

by

justplaincountry

Steelers Will Demonstrate in Unity During National Anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan to use their platform to show support towards social justice on Monday night.

Noah Strackbein

by

JJASPER25

Steelers Begin Week 1 Support to End Racism

The Pittsburgh Steelers have started their Week 1 demonstration for support towards ending racism.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers vs Giants Pre-Game Notes: Monday Night Kickoff at MetLife

Game week quotes, broadcast information, storylines and more. It's officially game day for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

Embrace the Opportunity, This Could Be the Last Run for This Steelers Team

An aging quarterback, contract questions, and a cap nightmare; the Pittsburgh Steelers should enjoy the 2020 season before it's over.

Cody625

Morning Joe: Garrett's Offense Has New Looks for Barkley, Giants Defense Has Question

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their 2020 NFL season against a team with a new coaching staff. So let's go inside the Giants' facilities and find answers on what to expect.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Rule Out David DeCastro Week 1 vs Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out David DeCastro for Monday night's season opener, leaving two new offensive line starters in Week 1.

Noah Strackbein

Week 1 X-Factor: Steelers Need to Stop Evan Engram

The Steelers' biggest challenge on Monday night won't be stopping Saquon Barkley, but slowing their tight end production.

Connor Deitrich

JuJu Smith-Schuster Still Waiting on Those Pregame Emotions

A weekend away from the Pittsburgh Steelers' first game, the season still doesn't seem real to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Noah Strackbein

T.J. Watt and Steelers Speed-Filled Defense Aren't Overlooking the Giants

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt understands it's the NFL, and no matter who the favorite it, overlooking an opponent is a mistake.

Noah Strackbein