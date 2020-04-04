AllSteelers
Antonio Brown Formally Charged With Felony

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown's downhill series of events has taken another blow. On March 20, the state of Florida undertook three charges from an alleged assault by the former NFL receiver in January. 

Brown has been formally charged with felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges, according to police reports obtained by ESPN. 

Brown was arrested on January 23 when he turned himself in following allegations from a moving truck driver that Brown and his trainer assaulted him outside Brown's Florida home. The driver was reportedly trying to drop off items for Brown's home but the receiver was unwilling to pay, according to the criminal complaint. 

Brown's misdemeanor batter charge states that he "actually and intentionally striking" the driver. The criminal mischief charge states Brown injured the driver's property of less than $200.  

Brown was initially charged with felony burglary with battery in January, but the charge was not included in the March 20 state filing. 

If the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down court proceedings, the state can provide discovery, witnesses and documents for Brown and his defense, which can provide it's own witnesses. 

Brown is still under investigation by the NFL for accusations from his former trainer Britney Taylor for rape and sexual assault. 

