Steelers Ben Roethlisberger Cuts His Beard

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- You never know what the storyline of the day is going to be until it happens. Today, that storyline is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doing something he hasn't done in eight months. 

Roethlisberger said after being placed on injured reserve following his Week 2 elbow injury that he wouldn't cut his beard or hair until he was able to throw a football to one of his teammates again. 

Well, after eight months, reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow, and vigorous rehab, Roethlisberger is back to throwing - and shaving. 

"He's back. Stay tuned," JuJu Smith-Schuster says as the video fades out.

Roethlisberger released the video on social media of him working on with Ryan Switzer, Smith-Schuster and James Conner. Coming off different injuries last season, all four are looking to bounce back in 2020 with Roethlisberger at the wheel. 

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer at AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

