Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger: Elbow Injury Was Different Pain Than Years Prior

PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger left Heinz Field on Sept. 15, 2019, and didn't return until the team returned for training camp in late-July. The veteran quarterback spent last season recovering from surgery on his throwing elbow that sidelined him for all but five and a half quarters.

Today, Roethlisberger is back with his team, working out under limited restrictions from his injury. Speaking to media on a Zoom call, the quarterback said he's had "no setbacks" thus far.

"It feels really, really good, so I'm real excited about that."

A pain that Roethlisberger said he's felt for "quite a few years," the issues eventually led to him leaving in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks and never returning.

"I felt a different pain, a different discomfort than I had ever felt," Roethlisberger said. "It was kind of shooting down my arm. I knew something was different at that moment."

Roethlisberger admitted he's not a doctor, "I didn't stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night." When it comes to describing his surgery, he said three of his five flexor tendons tore off the bone. The surgery was not Tommy John.

"It has happened to everyday people, but from what I've been told, it's never happened to a quarterback of this magnitude," Roethlisberger said. "I believe another quarterback had maybe one or two torn off, but not three, from what I understand."

The quarterback began working out with coaches on Monday but has been working on his own - with other Steelers - during the offseason. He estimated throwing two to three times per week while training for camp since being cleared in February.

Unless he suffers a setback, Roethlisberger plans to work his regular training camp regimen.

"My arm feels really good," Roethlisberger said. "I threw a lot of balls yesterday, and I was kind of waking up today to see how it was going to feel. It feels great, and that is what I was kind of anticipating because we've been working more than usual in an offseason in terms of throwing."

The quarterback still has two years left on his contract, and despite speculations on whether or not he has multiple years left in his career, Roethlisberger said he's prepared to keep playing.

"I'm not saying I got 10 years left in me, but I definitely feel like I got some really good years left in me," Roethlisberger said. "That was definitely a motivating factor, was coming back and showing that I still have a lot in the tank. I still have a lot to give this team. I still have a lot to give the fans. And I just want to win Lombardis and I say that with a plural on the end."

