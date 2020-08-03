AllSteelers
Video: Big Ben Throwing at Heinz Field

Noah Strackbein

The moment Steelers Nation was waiting for has finally come. In his first week back at Heinz Field, Ben Roethlisberger is throwing with his teammates - and there's video. 

Roethlisberger returned to Heinz Field last week to begin phase one of the NFL's ramp-up guidelines for training camp. Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner teased the possibility of Big Ben throwing last week, but nothing was released of the quarterback working on the field. 

Now, the wait is over. Roethlisberger is working in front of coaches for the first time since Week 2 of last season. A scene that leaves many optimistic of the future, Big Ben being back on the field is the first step of the Steelers offense recovering from 2019. 

Enjoy! 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

