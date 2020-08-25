Late Steelers Scout Bill Nunn Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced long-time Pittsburgh Steelers scout and executive Bill Nunn as the Contributor Finalist for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

"You don't know how much this means to us," Nunn's daughter, Lynell Wilson, said when reached moments after the vote by David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, per the Hall of Fame's website.

Nunn, originally a journalist in Pittsburgh, called for the Steelers to seriously take into consideration players from historically black colleges. Team owner Dan Rooney brought Nunn on full-time in 1969 to do just that.

Nunn, who passed in May of 2014, began his time in Pittsburgh prior to the kickoff of the 1970's dynasty as an assistant personnel director. Nunn is largely responsible for locating talent at HBCU's and other lesser-known schools, as Nunn discovered/scouted the likes of Jack Lambert, L.C. Greenwood, John Stallworth, Mel Blount, and Donnie Shell to name a few.

Nunn spent 35 years involved with the organization, helping find talent across the country while also opening up pathways for other people of color to hold similar positions.

Per Jim Trotter, the likes of Jarrett Bell, John Clayton, Peter King, Charean Williams, and Howard Balzer were on the subcommittee for the selection.

More from the Hall of Fame's explanation of the process and where Nunn's hopes of finalizing football immortality go from here:

"The Contributor Committee, comprised of nine members of the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee, considers individuals who made outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching. The list of eligible 2021 Contributor nominees were reduced to 10 Semifinalists who were considered Tuesday. Five of the nine members (determined on a rotating basis) on the committee met to discuss each of the candidates and select the finalist. Two consultants assisted the Selectors this year, providing additional insights on the candidates. One was a longtime front office executive for several NFL teams; the other was an NFL historian and longtime League executive. To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Nunn must receive 80 percent voting support by the entire 48-member Selection Committee on 'Selection Saturday.' The Hall’s Selection Committee, at its annual meeting to be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., will consider 18 finalists: a Senior (Drew Pearson), a Coach (Tom Flores), a Contributor (Nunn) and 15 Modern-Era Finalists (to be determined from a preliminary list announced Sept. 16; trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January)."

Nunn would be the first person of color to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor.

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement on the late scout being named a finalist:

"I am beyond thrilled to hear Bill Nunn has been selected a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor. Bill's contributions to the Steelers were extraordinary over the 46 years he was part of the organization. He was a special person that was a close friend and mentor before his passing in 2014. His lessons and stories are still evident in our everyday work.

"I look forward to hopefully celebrating his induction next year at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. HIs legacy and career deserve to be recognized with the greatest individual honor in football. And we are excited he was chosen by the contributor committees as a finalist."

Donnie Druin is a Staff Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.