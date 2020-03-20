AllSteelers
Steelers Bring Back Safety Jordan Dangerfield

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers lost special teams aces Rosie Nix, Anthony Chickillo and Tyler Matakevich this offseason, but retain one piece to their squad by signing Jordan Dangerfield to a 1-year deal. 

Dangerfield finished the 2019 season with 12 special teams tackles, finishing second on the team behind Matakevich. Th safety only played six snaps on defense, but was on the field for 71% of the Steelers special teams snaps. 

Dangerfield said he loves Pittsburgh in an interview with the team. A key piece to their special teams plan, he'll begin working with the Steelers new signing Derek Watt. 

"Everybody wants to be a starter on offense or defense and that is still my dream, to be a starter," Dangerfield said in the interview. "But I like my role. I think they know what I can do here. You are a starter on special teams. There is sometimes more pressure because you aren't getting 60 snaps, you are only getting maybe 20 a game. You have to be perfect on each of those plays."

The Steelers didn't place a restricted free agent tender on Dangerfield to begin free agency but did decide to sign a one-year deal. While the financial details have yet to be released, his contract will be less than the tender he would've received. 

Dangerfield is the fourth player the Steelers will retain this free agency. Prior to the signing they've agreed on contracts with long snapper Kam Canaday and tackle Zach Banner, and tendered Matt Feiler and Mike Hilton. 

They've also signed outside free agents Watt and Stefen Wisniewski. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with AllSteelers. And join the community page to get involved.

