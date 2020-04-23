Steelers LB Bud Dupree Signs Franchise Tender

PITTSBURGH -- Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender from the Steelers, assuring the linebacker will be on the roster for the 2020 season.

Dupree finished the 2020 season with 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He finished tied fifth in tackles for loss and forced fumbles, and tied ninth in sacks.

On the Steelers roster, Dupree finished first in tackles for loss, second in sacks and second in forced fumbles for the 2019 season.

Dupree's tender is worth $15.828 million for the 2020 season. Since being the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he's ranked third in tackles for loss (46) and sixth in sacks (31.5).

"It means a lot, those guys seeing the work that I put being with those guys, becoming friends on and off the field, it says a lot," Dupree mentioned on his team recognizing his growth at the end of the season. "I hope I continue to be positive towards them."

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree in mid-March. The team now has until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal before the 2020 season.