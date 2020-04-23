AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers LB Bud Dupree Signs Franchise Tender

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Bud Dupree has signed his franchise tender from the Steelers, assuring the linebacker will be on the roster for the 2020 season. 

Dupree finished the 2020 season with 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He finished tied fifth in tackles for loss and forced fumbles, and tied ninth in sacks. 

On the Steelers roster, Dupree finished first in tackles for loss, second in sacks and second in forced fumbles for the 2019 season. 

Dupree's tender is worth $15.828 million for the 2020 season. Since being the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, he's ranked third in tackles for loss (46) and sixth in sacks (31.5). 

"It means a lot, those guys seeing the work that I put being with those guys, becoming friends on and off the field, it says a lot," Dupree mentioned on his team recognizing his growth at the end of the season. "I hope I continue to be positive towards them."

The Steelers placed the franchise tag on Dupree in mid-March. The team now has until July 15 to agree on a long-term deal before the 2020 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Draft Prospects the Steelers Can't Pass Up On

The Pittsburgh Steelers will watch the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping these three players fall to their second-round pick.

Connor Deitrich

by

Hotel52

Druin NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Final Mock

Draft day is finally here. With updated information, we take a look at Donnie Druin's final mock draft before the 2020 NFL Draft begins.

Donnie Druin

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

Join Pittsburgh Steelers fans in following the 2020 NFL Draft with commentary from AllSteelers writers.

Noah Strackbein

2020 NFL Draft Prop Bets to Follow

Placing money on one of the NFL's biggest days? Take a look at which prop bets are likely to hit when the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway.

Donnie Druin

Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview With Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin

Prepare for the 2020 NFL Draft by joining Around The 412 and special hosts, Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein, to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' draft plans.

Around The 412

Madden Trolls Ravens, Lamar Jackson For Leaking Cover Athlete

Madden made every Pittsburgh Steelers fan's day by sending a shot at the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson.

Noah Strackbein

by

handlebarchuck

Steelers Announce Donation Through NFL's Draft-A-Thon

The Pittsburgh Steelers are joining teams throughout the NFL in donating to COVID-19 relief through the NFL's Draft-A-Thon.

Noah Strackbein

Odds Say Steelers Go Offense With First Pick

If you're betting on the Pittsburgh Steelers' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, odds say to switch up their 10-year trend.

Noah Strackbein

Evaluating Numeric Trade Value of Steelers' Second-Round Pick

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers want to move up or down in the second round, what would a potential trade look like?

Donnie Druin

Live Around The 412: Steelers Draft Preview

Join Around The 412 and AllSteelers writers Donnie Druin and Noah Strackbein to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 NFL Draft plans.

Around The 412

by

JoeSteel