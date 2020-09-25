Steelers Head to Week 3 vs. Texans With Clean Bill of Health

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are, well, fine heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans. The team's final injury report of the week had no players listed for Sunday.

Throughout the week, Pro Bowl guard David DeCastro returned from a knee injury. DeCastro has missed the team's first two games and most of training camp. Rookie Kevin Dotson started Week 2 after the team placed Stefen Wisniewski on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster missed the Steelers' first two days of preparation but returned to be a full participant on Friday. Smith-Schuster has missed practice days the last two weeks with a knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be an issue that has caused worry come game time.

Diontae Johson (toe) and Tyson Alualu (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice as an extra day of recovery. Both returned on Thursday without setbacks.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.