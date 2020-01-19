SteelerMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Steelers David DeCastro Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Noah Strackbein

Roughly a week after his 30th birthday, Steelers guard David DeCastro reportedly underwent ankle surgery following the season. According to Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, DeCastro's surgery went "as well as could be expected" and shouldn't have an impact on his availability for the summer. 

DeCastro was selected to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl this season but, along with teammate Maurkice Pouncey, decided to skip the event this winter. 

The guard didn't miss a game this season despite the issues in his ankle. Working in front of an already banged up offense, DeCastro and the rest of the o-line had to help a group who's three biggest names - Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster - missed a combined 24 games. 

The Steelers hope to have a clean bill of health by the time the offseason is over. Ben Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow in early February that should give the team a timetable for a possible return. 

For all Steelers news and updates, stay connected with SteelerMaven and join the community page to get involved.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown's Agent, Attorney Terminate Relationship with Receiver

Another step in the wrong direction for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Get Optimistic Super Bowl LV Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain a Super Bowl favorite, despite plenty of unknowns this offseason.

Noah Strackbein

Joe Burrow Puts Pressure on the Steelers' Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look to the future as the AFC North grows around them.

Noah Strackbein

by

Edward Lender

Donnie Shell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

After years of waiting, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donnie Shell was named to the NFL's Centennial Hall of Fame class on Wednesday morning.

Donnie Druin

by

hirby1111

Meet Steelers New Quarterback Coach Matt Canada

Meet the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff, Matt Canada.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II: 'We Have a lot of Work to do' on Rooney Rule

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II wasn't shy about the ineffectiveness of the Rooney Rule when appearing on NFL Network Tuesday night.

Donnie Druin

Steelers Likely to Play in 2020 Hall of Fame Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a likely candidate to play in the NFL's 2020 Hall of Fame game.

Noah Strackbein

Texans vs Chiefs: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round.

Noah Strackbein

Former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher Officially Named to 2020 Hall of Fame Class

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher was surprised during the CBS pregame set after learning he was officially going to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Donnie Druin

Titans vs Ravens: Live Game Updates, Reactions and Community

Join the conversation as the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round.

Donnie Druin