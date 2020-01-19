Steelers David DeCastro Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Roughly a week after his 30th birthday, Steelers guard David DeCastro reportedly underwent ankle surgery following the season. According to Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, DeCastro's surgery went "as well as could be expected" and shouldn't have an impact on his availability for the summer.

DeCastro was selected to his fifth-straight Pro Bowl this season but, along with teammate Maurkice Pouncey, decided to skip the event this winter.

The guard didn't miss a game this season despite the issues in his ankle. Working in front of an already banged up offense, DeCastro and the rest of the o-line had to help a group who's three biggest names - Ben Roethlisberger, James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster - missed a combined 24 games.

The Steelers hope to have a clean bill of health by the time the offseason is over. Ben Roethlisberger is scheduled for a check up on his elbow in early February that should give the team a timetable for a possible return.

