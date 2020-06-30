PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers traded up in the NFL Draft for two players since Kevin Colbert took over as general manager. One will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. The other is entering his second year in the NFL.

Devin Bush hasn't reached the level of Troy Polamalu yet. The 2019 10th overall pick was a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist and finished his first season with 109 tackles and two interceptions.

As he waits for his second year in the league, Bush was honored for his collegiate play, named the Big Ten Network's All-Decade team.

"Devin Bush was one nasty Michigan Wolverine," Pat Ford, Sports Illustrated analyst said in a video for BTN. "He was an intimidating factor. He made people think if they were running patterns over the middle if they were running the ball towards his side of the field, he was going to find you, he was going to hit you hard."

The All-Decade team was voted on by 24 Big Ten analysts and reporters.

During his three seasons at Michigan, Bush earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year, and two All-Big Ten nominations.

"I think Devin Bush was so good because he was so nasty -- in a good way," BTN analyst, Jeremy Leman said. "His closing speed for a linebacker I think pretty much unprecedented this decade. So so violent when he got to the ball too. And just played with a nasty attitude."

Bush joined other Big Ten stars like Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. When it comes to representing Michigan's members, though, there might not be another name as highly considered as Bush's.

"Devin Bush was simply Michigan's best athlete of the previous decade, and I'm including Denard Robinson and a few other greats in that category," John Bacon, author of Overtime: Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines at the Crossroads of College Football said.

