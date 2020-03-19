Steelers Diontae Johnson Working With Antonio Brown

PITTSBURGH -- In a sight maybe not everyone wants to see, Antonio Brown shared a picture on his instagram story of him and Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson working on their game together.

Videos began to circulate on social media of Johnson working out in AB's gym during the week but none showed Brown present at the time until now.

For some, this is a sight that screams "help". Antonio Brown isn't someone many would consider a role model for younger NFL players - off the field. His antics over the last season have put himself in a situation he may never be able to crawl back from.

Being arrested, suspended from the league, cut by two teams and the face of what NFL players should not post on social media, AB isn't the best character to be surrounding yourself with heading into your second year in the NFL.

Then, there's the other side that says AB is still one of the best to ever play. A record-breaking receiver who likely still has plenty left in the tank, it's certainly not his talent that's keeping him away from teams.

Johnson has a lot of the same on-field qualities as Brown. A sharp route runner with strong hands and instant talent, the potential of the Toledo product is high, very high.

If AB is simply helping his footwork and catching drills, everyone should be happy he's here to help. Johnson appears to be an extremely hard-working young player and with Ben Roethlisberger on his way back, there's no one better to learn from that Brown.

Maybe this is a good thing.

