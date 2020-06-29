AllSteelers
Steelers Early Contenders for Two Season Awards

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Anyone who doesn't already have Ben Roethlisberger on their Comeback Player of the Year list missed the hype train that has circulated through Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers quarterback is returning from reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow only a year after finishing his best statistical season. Now, he returns to a new tight end and rookie receiver, with a brand new defense helping him out.

According to OddShark, Roethlisberger leads the pack as NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020. A list that features his former favorite target as well.

  • Ben Roethlisberger +250
  • Rob Gronkowski +325
  • JJ Watt +650
  • Matthew Stafford +700
  • AJ Green +900
  • Alex Smith +1200
  • Andy Dalton +1600
  • Cam Newton +1800
  • Nick Foles +1800
  • Myles Garrett +2000
  • Antonio Brown +2200

Big Ben isn't the only Steelers looking to take home hardware during the 2020 NFL Honors.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting last season. His 14.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles awarded him a Pro Bowl and two All-Pro finishes, but this year the goal is DPOY.

  • Aaron Donald +650
  • Nick Bosa +800
  • TJ Watt +1000
  • Khalil Mack +1000
  • JJ Watt +1200
  • Myles Garrett +1200
  • Joey Bosa +2000
  • Chandler Jones +2000
  • Von Miller +2000

Pitt native Aaron Donald hasn't finished under ten sacks in a season, including his 20.5 sack year in 2018, since 2016. Bosa took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year honors over Devin Bush last season.

Watt sits alongside some notable names in the NFL if he's looking to take home an award this season. While it's unlikely individual awards aren't the top of their minds after missing back-to-back postseasons, but adding one or two accolades won't hurt Anyone's season in 2020.

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

