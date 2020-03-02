Report: Steelers Expected to Franchise Tag Bud Dupree

PITTSBURGH -- A move many anticipated, the Steelers are reportedly expected to franchise tag Bud Dupree for the 2020 season.

Dupree headed into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent the Steelers wanted to keep around. Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Week 17 press conference that retaining Dupree this offseason was a "priority." Earlier this year, both Kevin Colbert and Art Rooney II backed Tomlin's statement on wanting to get Dupree back.

"We'd like to have Bud back, no question about it," Rooney said. "We will do our best to make it happen."

If the Steelers do tag Dupree, it's not a short-term plan. Colbert said at the NFL Combine that the plan is to have Dupree "finish his career as a Pittsburgh Steeler."

"Bud created a great decision for us because he had a great season," Colbert said. "That’s exciting. Where we go with that, who knows? He’s getting a feel for what a market may be. We’re getting a feel for where a market may be. We’re getting a feel for what our (salary) cap might be."

Dupree is expected to make north of $16 million this season under the franchise tag. The former first-round pick recorded his first double-digit sack season with 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

