Steelers Won't Have Fans at Heinz Field For At Least Two Games

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers announced that they will not have fans during their first two home games at Heinz Field.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the team decided against having attendance during their first two showings at home. Season ticket holders received an email with the news Thursday afternoon.

"Over the last several months we have been communicating with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend games this season," the email wrote. "We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first 2 regular season home games."

The notification comes shortly after the Philadelphia Eagles announced they won't hold fans in attendance until further notice.

The Steelers host the Denver Broncos on Sept. 20 and Houston Texans on Sept 27 during Week 2 and 3 of the season. They won't have fans in attendance during the Week 1 opener when they travel to play the New York Giants.

