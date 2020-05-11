"Issa Loss": Steelers Exchange Early Trash Talk With Giants

Week 1 kickoff doesn't start until Monday night - four months from now - for the Steelers and Giants. Still, they've decided to start the trash talk a little early this season.

It all started with an innocent excitement tweet from New York receiver Golden Tate.

A Notre Dame alum, Tate is no stranger to Steelers second-round draft pick Chase Claypool. The rookie may not have stepped on an NFL field yet, but he's already throwing out win guarantees.

Which, obviously got a response back from Tate.

But just when you thought it was over, another new member to the Steelers locker room stepped in with his two cents.

It's always nice to see some fire from newly acquired players. Ebron and Claypool should provide immediate impact to the Steelers offense, which New York will be introduced to to start off the season.

A little joking between college alumni can be a highlight to someone's day right now, so by all means bring on the trash talk. Maybe we are a whole summer away, and still very uncertain about the future, but anything that brings up football is welcomed.