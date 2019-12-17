"We're a Type of Team That We Tackle in Preseason": Steelers Still Have a Feel for Le'Veon Bell

PITTSBURGH -- In the midst of a must-win situation is a reunion between former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell and his former team. For the first time since sitting out a season in 2017 after refusing to sign his franchise tag, Pittsburgh will meet their former Pro Bowler on the field.

In a young locker room, not every member of the Steelers roster has seen Bell suit up in the black and gold. Mike Hilton and Bud Dupree said they're looking forward to the match up with their former teammate. Mike Tomlin has less of an enthusiasm.

According to the Steelers coach, he no longer communicates with Bell since his departure from Pittsburgh. "He's a New York Jet," Tomlin said. During his season-long holdout, Bell sent plenty of messages to his former team through Twitter lash outs and rap disses.



Tomlin did acknowledge the benefit of some Steelers practicing with him throughout his career. Players like Dupree, Vince Williams, Cameron Heyward and other veterans watched his growth and unique running style when he competed in Pittsburgh.

"I don't have to tackle him. I don't have a lot to worry about," Tomlin joked. "Tackling him is the issue, and his teammates have seen him in training camp-type settings, we're a type of team that we tackle in preseason and training camp-type settings so it won't be the first time those guys will combat him in those ways. We have a lot of respect for Le'Veon, we know the competitor he is. We know he's going to answer the bell and be hell-bell in this game but it's our job to minimize that, particularly to when it pertains to us securing victory."

Hilton told SteelerMaven he believes the same. With a few years of experience playing a patient running style, the Steelers could have a few tricks to try and stop him.

"I feel like going against him in practice you've got a good feel of how he likes to read things stuff like that," Hilton said. "Of course, it's easier said than done but we feel like with the speed we have we can get a lot of guys around him and kind of use that patience against him."

Bell isn't the only young playermaker in New York. Tomlin acknowledged his quarterback, Sam Darnold, who's been on an upward spiral in recent weeks. Throwing for 10 touchdowns and 1,335 yards over the last five games, the Jets have gone 3-2 including a 34-3 blowout win over the Oakland Raiders.

Darnold's uprise has shown Tomlin that the Steelers path through the season has game through plenty of young passers. From Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Kyler Murray and now Darnold, the Steelers coach needed to recognize how good young next generation of quarterbacks are.

"He's got all the talent that makes him a top draft pick," Tomlin said. "He's got all the mobility and arm strength and touch, he doesn't panic under pressure, he's been a big challenge in terms of watching his tape, in terms of things that they do with him; the run him in the red zone, he's got a couple rushing touchdowns. There's a lot of top notch young quarterbacks in the league. I think that's what stands out to me when watching him this week, just thinking back to recent weeks and some of the things we've seen, there's a lot of young talented signal callers in this league."