SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Cam Heyward, Ben Roethlisberger Surprised Alejandro Villanueva Did Not Honor Antwon Rose Jr.

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- All but one member of the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field at MetLife Stadium wearing the name Antwon Rose Jr. on the back of their helmets. 

As the Steelers displayed the late Rose's name in remembrance of the 17-year-old who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer in 2018, tackle Alejandro Villanueva wrote a different name on his helmet. 

Villanueva covered Rose's name with his own tape and wrote Alwyn Cashe's name instead. 

Cashe, who was black, passed away in 2005 while overseas in Samarra, Iraq. According to the Military Times, Cashe was involved in an explosion when his vehicle drove by an improvised explosive device detonated. 

Cashe died three weeks after the incident from second and third-degree burns after he went back into the vehicle to try and save fellow soldiers. He was awarded the Silver Star for heroism. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that he was aware Villanueva would wear a different name on his helmet. 

"It's in line with everything that we said about participating in elements of social justice this offseason," Tomlin said. "As an organization, and myself as the head coach of the organization, we're going to support our players in however they choose to participate and express themselves, or to not participate and not express themselves. As long as they do so thoughtfully and with class."

His teammates weren't aware of the change, though. 

Ben Roethlisberger and Cameron Heyward both said that they didn't know Villanueva would display a different name from the rest of the team.

"I did not know about Al's choice for the back of his helmet," Roethlisberger said. "That's his choice and that's the amazing thing about the country we live in."

Heyward said he was surprised by Villanueva's decision to represent Cashe. According to Heyward, the team discussed their intentions on Wednesday, looking to stand united as they showed solidarity against racism. 

"We were working on something that didn't have to be politicized," Heyward said. "We wanted to be straight forward and let you know, we're against racism and we want to end racism. We have a lot of things going on in our world that support that. We have to grow not only as a team but as a community to eradicate that and grow.

"I was unaware of it. We discussed it before. That's for him to comment on in the future. I'm not going to sit up here and speak for him. He's his own man and we'll move forward."

Villenueva's decision not to represent Rose received a negative response from Rose's mother, Michelle Kenney.

"The Pittsburgh Steelers took a team vote. Obviously, one person didn't like the results, so they chose to do something different," Kenney wrote.

Heyward said he remains supportive of Kenney and her efforts throughout the city, and acknowledged that there were flaws in their efforts to show that support.

"We chose this first game to represent her son. We chose to support her son and if she wants to make the community close, that's what we've got to do," Heyward said. "Was it perfect at the end of the day? No. But as a collective unit, we wanted to support her and her family and draw awareness."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-4
TruthBeTol d
TruthBeTol d

In America you can honor hero's or thugs. Villanueva chose a hero. What?

SugarLandSooner
SugarLandSooner

and this numbnut puts this out as if honoring a fallen silver star recipient was a bad thing. great "article" hoser..

BlisterBob
BlisterBob

How many helmets would be required to list the shooting victims just this weekend her in Chicago? They all have moms, too.

Leehigh1
Leehigh1

So these people think its wrong to honor a fallen hero? Asking for a friend.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ben Roethlisberger's Arm Feels Good After First Game Back

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he certainly feels sore after first game back with the Steelers. But after 32 pass attempts, his arm feels fine.

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster Playing With Selflessness Despite Contract Year

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had nothing but praise for the efforts of his contract-year wide receiver.

Noah Strackbein

Zach Banner Confirms He’s Having Season-Ending Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Zach Banner announced he did tear his ACL during Monday night’s game.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Honor Antwon Rose Jr. on Helmets

The Pittsburgh Steelers will remember 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., who was fatally shot by police in 2018, by placing his name on their helmets this season.

Noah Strackbein

by

justplaincountry

Villanueva Informed Tomlin He'd Honor Fallen Veteran on Helmet

Alejandro Villanueva made headlines by writing a different name on his helmet during the Pittsburgh Steelers' season opener.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Jerald Hawkins Off Texans Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have began making moves to add depth to their injured offensive line, signing former fourth-round pick Jerald Hawkins.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Rule Zach Banner Out Week 2, Door Stays Open for Conner and Wisniewski to Play

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is working to make adjustments if both offensive linemen are out in Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Week 1 Winners/Losers: Steelers Have a Decision to Make at Running Back

Looking back at Week 1, the Pittsburgh Steelers' biggest win could come in their decision at running back for Week 2.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Saw Roethlisberger of Old During Two-Minute Scoring Drive

It was the final minute and 32 seconds of the first half opened the Pittsburgh Steelers' eyes that Ben Roethlisberger is really back.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Big Ben Leads Steelers to Week 1 Win

James Conner, Ben Roethlisberger, and the Steelers defense fill up Week 1's takeaways.

Cody625