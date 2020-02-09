Report: Steelers Hire Bryan McClendon as Wide Receiver Coach

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have reportedly hired Bryan McClendon as their new wide receiver coach, according to Mike Gillespie.

McClendon comes from South Carolina where he served as the Gamecocks offensive coordinator for the last four years. Before South Carolina, the 36-year-old spent nine years in Georgia.

McClendon fills the role Ray Sherman filled last season after coming out of retirement to assist with the Steelers coaching staff after coach Darryl Drake passed away.

Tomlin continues to fill his coaching staff with college coaches. Last month, the Steelers added former Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada as their quarterbacks coach, joining last year's hire, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner from N.C. State.

McClendon spent the 2006 summer with the Chicago Bears, working under Drake during his time at training camp. After being cut by the team, McClendon returned to his alma mater Georgia to work as a graduate assistant, coaching running backs and receivers.

As the offensive coordinator at South Carolina, McClendon coached Deebo Samuels, the 49ers' second-round pick in 2019. This is his first NFL hire.

