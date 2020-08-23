Steelers Add to Injury Report, Players Dealing With 'COVID Procedures'

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers' Saturday night practice ended early as lightning chased the team and media from the field just before eight o'clock.

Shortly after, Mike Tomlin addressed the day's work and added new names to the injury report.

Tomlin said linebacker Rob Spillane (finger), running back Wendell Smallwood (shoulder), long snapper Kam Canaday (knee), and defensive end Chris Wormley (shoulder) joined the list of Steelers injuries.

Wormley missed time earlier in the week while dealing with an upper-body injury. He suited up the last two days but didn't finish Saturday's practice.

Tomlin said the team has options at long snapper without Canaday. The head coach named Maurkice Pouncey and Vance McDonald as those on the roster with experience at the position.

"We're determining who that is at this juncture," Tomlin said. "We have candidates we've worked with at that capacity."

Tomlin also stated players were dealing with "COVID procedures."

"We're going to exercise precaution like we normally do and make sure that we adhere to it to the fullest," Tomlin said. "I'll have a further update on the status of those guys next time we come back."

James Conner, David DeCastro, Stephon Tuitt, Terrell Edmunds, Diontae Johnson, and Kevin Dotson were all nonparticipants on Saturday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.