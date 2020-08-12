James Conner Didn't Consider Opting Out, Has Moved on From Cancer

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner had every reason to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season when looking back at his medical history. A cancer survivor, Conner could be a high-risk player for COVID-19 but chose not to sit out due to medical concerns.

The Steelers were one of three teams with no opt-outs this summer. Camps began July 28, and Conner took the field with the rest of his teammates, not concerning himself with the medical worries.

"I was excited to get back here around my teammates and be around football again," Conner said in a Zoom call Wednesday. "I still haven't thought about it. There was no question I would play this year."

Conner said he is no longer concerned about cancer. He was declared cancer-free in May 2016 after being diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2015 while recovering from a knee injury.

"I'm going on four years removed from cancer," Conner said. "I didn't have to talk to my family. It never was a concern for me. I've been healthy for years now. It was an easy decision for me. Not much thought went into it. I wanted to play football. I'm healthy, and my immune system is back healthy. I'm ready."

Steelers running back coach Eddie Faulkner is dealing with Jaylen Samuels currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite not losing Conner to opt-out, there were concerns that he would before camp.

"The climate being what it is and obviously his previous situation being what it was, that can always be a possibility," Faulkner said to media in a Zoom call. "But knowing his heart and where he's at and the kind of competitor he was, it was never a thought in my head. It was never anything that was even approached in the conversation that he and I had. To be honest with you, I kind of fully expected him to be a full participant. That's just how he's built."

The team continues to follow the NFL guidelines for COVID-19. Conner said the team hasn't discussed joining other teams in a self bubble, but did disclose the team is keeping everyone safe at camp.

"We're not worried about it," Conner said. "We'll do the necessary things in practice to get ready. We'll be smart about it. I know what it feels like to be in games and to get tackled and have contact. It's the same for everybody so as long as we are professionals, we'll be fine."

