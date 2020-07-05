AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Video: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Mom With House

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner hasn't signed a second deal with the Steelers yet, but he's making sure he takes care of his his loved ones with his rookie contract. 

The Steelers running back surprised his mom on Saturday with a new house. 

"Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you," Conner wrote on social media. 

This comes the month after stealing everyone's hearts by surprising his dad with a truck for Father's Day. 

Conner and the Steelers haven't talked about contract negotiations up to this point, but told reporters last month he knows it'll come.

"I trust the Lord's timing, so I'm not concerned about the extension," Conner said in a Zoom call. "I know I got another year left on my contract. I'm giving it everything I got for one more year, and we'll see what happens after that. But I'm just going to ball out, play football, and play to the best of my ability."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Offseason Moves Leave Mixed Signals for Offense

Let's digest the Steelers' offseason offensive additions.

Connor Deitrich

Cowherd: Steelers One of Three NFL 'America's Teams'

Steelers Nation is growing by the year, taking over the country as they do.

Noah Strackbein

3 Veteran Steelers a Shortened Preseason Hurts Most

Without exhibition games, the opportunity to earn a bigger role shrinks significantly for these three Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

AllSteelers Notebook: July 3

All your Steelers news, opinions, podcasts, and videos from the week.

Noah Strackbein

10 Minute Takes: Steelers O-Line Competition

Mike Tomlin sent out a wormhole when he opened the offensive line competition.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers 5 Biggest 'What If’s' of the Decade

Does a caught pass lead to a Super Bowl? Do the Dolphins still take a first-round pick? Where would Devin Bush be? Looking back at the five biggest plot twists in the last 10 years.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Alex Highsmith's Unique Journey to the Steelers

Around The 412 is joined by Steelers draft pick Alex Highsmith and his father, Sam.

Around The 412

Antonio Brown Working out with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Mr. Big Chest has been working out with one of the league's best quarterbacks in his journey back to the league.

Donnie Druin

Scouting Report: Revenge Tour, Backup Concerns, and Paxton Lynch

Heading into training camp, the Steelers' quarterback room has plenty to talk about.

Noah Strackbein

Report: NFL to Shorten Preseason

Teams will now play one home and one away game before the start of the regular season.

Noah Strackbein