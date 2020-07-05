Video: Steelers' James Conner Surprises Mom With House

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner hasn't signed a second deal with the Steelers yet, but he's making sure he takes care of his his loved ones with his rookie contract.

The Steelers running back surprised his mom on Saturday with a new house.

"Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you," Conner wrote on social media.

This comes the month after stealing everyone's hearts by surprising his dad with a truck for Father's Day.

Conner and the Steelers haven't talked about contract negotiations up to this point, but told reporters last month he knows it'll come.

"I trust the Lord's timing, so I'm not concerned about the extension," Conner said in a Zoom call. "I know I got another year left on my contract. I'm giving it everything I got for one more year, and we'll see what happens after that. But I'm just going to ball out, play football, and play to the best of my ability."

