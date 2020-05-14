AllSteelers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

James Harrison Tells the Tale of 'Assassin' Colbert, Mike Tomlin's G-est Moment

Noah Strackbein

There was no hiding James Harrison's lethal hits from those who had the privilege to watch him during his 15-year career. The All-Pro linebacker was known for his jaw-wrenching hits, which only became more understandable when we started witnessing his insane workouts through social media. 

On the field, though, Harrison has left some marks on the NFL, and his bank account. One of the most memorable - and cost-worthy - hits of the linebacker's career was on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi. 

The league fined Harrison $75,000 for hitting Massaquoi with his helmet, but the story following the NFL's action is what'll catch your attention. 

In an interview with Willie Colon on his podcast "Going Deep", Harrison tells the tale of what happened after the hit, starting with how he didn't even put his all into what ended up being a TKO tackle. 

"Listen, on everything I love, on my daddy’s grave, I hit that man with about 50 percent of what I had and I just hit him because I wanted him to let loose of the ball," Harrison told Colon. "If i had knew they was gonna fine me $75,000, I would have tried to kill him."

Then, things got interesting. 

"Dude, I’m telling you, 75? And I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? the G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that," Harrison continued. "I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

After the fine, Harrison had to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to address how he's supposed to tackle without hurting players. 

At this point, Harrison already addressed on the podcast how he developed a code with wide receivers where they'd ask him to hit high so he wouldn't damage their knees, etc., and in return they'd pay his fines. 

But moving on. Headed to New York, Harrison is joined by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert. 

"They send me with Kevin Colbert, right? What I ain’t know was Kevin Colbert was an assassin, OK? He don’t like them either," Harrison said. "So they just sent two people down there that don’t like nobody. We ain’t about to get [crap] done. OK. I ain’t know it, though. I thought they sent me with somebody that was gonna help me win something, right?"

As the legend of 'Assassin Colbert' was born, Harrison's motto for hitting safely was quickly evaporated. 

"So we get down there and he’s trying to play like he’s (Goodell) King (Crap)," Harrison said. "He ain’t saying nothing, they’re doing all the questioning. So I’m gassing, whatever, Colbert gassing, whatever. so finally he starts talking and I’m like ‘So listen, you’re telling me if I go to tackle a guy, and I dive at his ankles and at the last second he drops his head at his ankles and I hit him helmet to helmet, that’s on me?’ Yes, you will be fined. I said, OK, so you’re telling me I can’t win. I’ma do what I do, you do what you do."

Harrison's departure from Pittsburgh wasn't the cleanest, but moments like this have left him with a positive relationship with the organization. After 13 and a half years with the Steelers, the linebacker says he's everything is good between he and the team, and he even misses being in the locker room with his former teammates.

"I had great experiences in Pittsburgh," he said. "I still like the Steelers, i like the Rooneys, I like the Steelers. I even had heart to heart talks with Art about the situation and everything else and I’ma keep those conversations between him and me about what was going on with ourselves. But I’m thankful for everything that they done for me. I’m even thankful for Mike T, the things that he’s done for me. but at the same point in time, we had our little differences on that and that, but that’s not something that’s going to terminate my relationship with Pittsburgh or the Steelers, you know what I’m saying? All in all it’s thumbs up, great time, like I said, the only thing that I probably really miss is the locker room, man, you know kicking it with the guys." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Release Preseason Schedule Dates and Times

The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2020 preseason schedule has been released.

Noah Strackbein

Kevin Colbert on Roethlisberger: 'When You Know What the Truth is, You Just Kind of Let it Go.'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has his own thoughts on Ben Roethlisberger's offseason preparation.

Noah Strackbein

Evaluating What T.J. Watt's Future Payday Looks Like

Using recent trends and applying numerical data, we gauge what potential money Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt will see in the coming years.

Donnie Druin

Rookies Showing Nothing but Respect for Steelers New Coaches

The Pittsburgh Steelers newest players seem to be adjusting well to the coaching staff's offseason additions.

Noah Strackbein

With Help From a Steelers Fan, Myles Garrett Visits a Family That Lost Everything

How a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan helped Myles Garrett connect with a family that lost everything in a house fire.

Donnie Druin

You Can Actually Bet on Antonio Brown Being Monday Night Football's New Commentator

If you're feeling lucky - and I mean really lucky - placing a bet on Monday Night Football's newest color commentator could land you some serious winnings.

Noah Strackbein

"He Can Play Anywhere on the Field": What Two Teammates See in Each Other as Terrapins Become Steelers

Two college teammates have watched each other play for two years, and have the best on-field scouting report the Pittsburgh Steelers could ask for.

Noah Strackbein

CBS Sports: Steelers Backup QB Sits Right in the Middle of NFL Power Rankings

CBS Sports says the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't in as bad of a backup quarterback spot as many believe.

Noah Strackbein

"Issa Loss": Steelers Exchange Early Trash Talk With Giants

Some new members of the Pittsburgh Steelers had some words for a New York Giants receiver over the weekend.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Taking an Evolving Approach at Nose Tackle This Season

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers believe they have the tools necessary to fill the defensive tackle role in 2020.

Noah Strackbein