Steelers Activate James Washington Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers removed one of their four initial players from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver James Washington was placed on the list on Aug. 2 and was removed on Aug. 7.

The placement means Washington either contracted the virus or was in quarantine because he came in contact with someone who did test positive. The NFL's guidelines restrict clubs from commenting on the reasoning behind the placement.

The team activated Arrion Springs off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Aug. 3.

Washington would have reported earlier this week with the rest of the veterans for a strength and conditioning period. New wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard told media earlier this week that Washington has made major strides during his career, and expects that to continue this season.

"In terms of his development, everyone can see that James [Washington] is a freakish athlete," Hilliard said. "We love and respect that. There are areas of growth in timing and spacing. I can get into specifics about using his hands at the line of scrimmage versus press a lot more. Using his strength that way. We have to find a way to get more lateral movement out of him in terms of quick twitch and help him get away with some of those things because of the linear athlete that he is."

Washington is entering his third year in the NFL, and will work with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson as the team's primary receivers. Last year, he caught 44 passes for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

